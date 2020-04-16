BRS Coronavirus weekly News Update 15th April

The British Residents’ Society published very important news on 15th April 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

WEEKLY UPDATE – 15th APRIL 2020

As you will be aware, we recently circulated the latest information regarding the curfews, explaining that the dates on certain aspects of this had now been extended until this Friday 17th April, whilst some aspects had been extended until 30th April. Once we have any additional information, we will circulate it.

We are frequently asked questions regarding the ‘permission’ that can be obtained which allows you to undertake journeys that are not purely for shopping, visiting banks, petrol stations etc. If you require this, then please use the following link.

https://permissions.gov.ct.tr/street

This takes you to an online application form which once completed you can submit to gain permission. If the permission is NOT granted, please do not just take a chance as the Police are stopping and checking individuals’ reasons for being ‘out’. If you cannot justify your journey you will be fined. Repeat offenders will be dealt with more harshly. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.

We will be adding all the current information regarding the Curfews and movement restrictions. We will also be including other relevant information during these difficult times. However, we will not be adding information which does not relate to the present situation.

We will continue to include the ‘Facts and Figures’ of the situation as can be seen in the graphic, which provides information regarding infections and fatalities on both sides of the border.

We will also provide specific information in respect of ‘new’ infections and the areas that they are in.

We will also provide information on the current numbers of violations – both for ‘unnecessary journeys’ during the daytime as well as overnight violations.

Having spoken to the Government it appears that there are UK expats being fined for violations during the daytime, but most of those violations are after 9pm – by TRNC citizens!

You do not require special permissions if you are going to buy food, go to the bank, buy fuel or attend medical appointments.

EX-PATS STUCK IN THE TRNC

We are aware of UK citizens being ‘stuck’ here in the TRNC and unable to return to the UK. We have spoken to the British High Commission who continue to liaise with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to discuss repatriation to the UK. However, in order to be considered for a place on such a flight you MUST register your interest on the following link.

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/cyprus/return-to-the-uk

alternatively send a message using the following link

https://www.facebook.com/ukincyprus

There are strict rules in relation to those persons who will be considered eligible to be repatriated to the UK from Cyprus.

At this time there will be no flights available to return persons living in the TRNC from the UK.

This matter is being solely dealt with by the British High Commission and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

CURRENT REGULATIONS IN RESPECT OF THE ‘GREEN LINE’

Currently there is a ban on moving across the Green Line which is in force until further notice. As the dates continue to be extended, we will advise when there is going to be a change.

CURRENT MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS

There is currently an inter-district movement ban, unless you have the relevant permissions to enable you to cross the district lines. This is currently in place until midnight 17th April.

ALSANCAK, LAPTA and KARSIYAKA QUARANTINE

There is currently in place a ‘quarantine’ enforcement in place surrounding the three villages. You are still able to move around inside that area – BUT ONLY for the permitted reasons. If you need to make necessary journeys, please ensure that once you have completed them you return straight home.

You will not be allowed to move outside of the area, without the correct permissions.

This is currently in place until further notice.

DOG WALKING

The ‘official’ stance on this is that it is not currently allowed. Please do not be surprised if you are stopped.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Kudret Ozersay, was asked about this in an interview and said that he thought the Police would be ‘sympathetic’ if you were walking your dog – in the street where you lived! Some people have been stopped taking their dogs in vehicles to walk in other areas.

STAY SAFE – STICK TO THE RULES – DO NOT GO OUT IF YOU DO NOT NEED TO

Editors Note:

For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here