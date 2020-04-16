ARUCAD start producing 3D Face Shields

Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) started the production of 3D face shields for all employees providing health services, especially healthcare workers, by supporting the solidarity movement in the TRNC COVID-19 Face Shield Production initiative.

ARUCAD started to produce protective face shields in 3D printers in the studios of the University by supporting the “Cypriot Friends” solidarity group formed by the Cypriots living in Istanbul as part of the fight against COVID-19, which affects our country and the world.

Dr Asim Vehbi 3D processing

Vice Rector Assoc. Dr. Asım Vehbi said in a statement on the subject: “In the fight against COVID-19, the solidarity movement initiated by the ‘Cypriot Friends’ group, set out to eliminate the lack of vital face shields and produced 5000 3D face shields for public service providers such as healthcare professionals, police and municipal workers.

Our university also gave support. Under the leadership of our Workshops Director Tahir Pirlukluoğlu, we started producing face shields in 3D printers in our studios. The face shields produced in our studios will be delivered to the needy healthcare and public employees”.

Source (Turkish) : ARUCAD University