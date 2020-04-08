This Weeks Sporting Quiz plus the “Stinker” Question – 8th April

By Richard Beale….

This weeks SPORTING QUIZ plus the STINKER QUESTION and the answers will appear in the CyprusScene Enewspaper, and the answer to the “Stinker ” question that will appear in next’s week edition. This weeks quiz is quite hard and is titled “LAST”. (some clues

Q 1: Who was the last Englishmen to lift the Football World Cup? Q 8: Who was the last non English Sportsperson to win BBC Sportsperson of the year ?(2018) Q 2: Who was the last Englishmen to lift the Rugby World Cup (2003)? Q 9: Who was the last Englishman to finish leading goalscorer for the season in the English Premier League? Q 3: Who was the last Englishman to win a Formula 1 race? Q10: Who was the last British player to win a Mens Single Wimbledon Open Champion ? Q 4: Who was the last Scotsman to win a Formula 1 race? Q11 : Who was the last Englishman to Captain a Premier League Winning team ? (Chelsea 2016-17) Q 5: Who was the last English Captain to raise the FA Cup? ( clue Chelsea v Man Utd 2018) Q12 : Who was the last Englishman to managed a Premiership winning team? Q 6: Who was the last English Manager to win the FA Cup? Q13: Who was the last Irishman to win a Golf major ?.(2019) Q 7: Who was the last English Captain to raise the Ashes Urn? Q14: Who was the last Englishman to become Boxing Heavyweight World Champion?

THE STINKER QUESTION ?

Which member of the Cabinet won a horse race at Newmarket ?(answer in next week’s Enewspaper.)