This Weeks Sporting Quiz plus the “Stinker” Question – 8th April

By Richard Beale….
This weeks SPORTING QUIZ plus the STINKER QUESTION and the answers will appear in the CyprusScene Enewspaper, and the answer to the “Stinker ” question that will appear in next’s week edition. This weeks quiz is quite hard and is titled “LAST”. (some clues
|Q 1: Who was the last Englishmen to lift the Football World Cup?
|Q 8: Who was the last non English Sportsperson to win BBC Sportsperson of the year ?(2018)
|Q 2: Who was the last Englishmen to lift the Rugby World Cup (2003)?
|Q 9: Who was the last Englishman to finish leading goalscorer for the season in the English Premier League?
|Q 3: Who was the last Englishman to win a Formula 1 race?
|Q10: Who was the last British player to win a Mens Single Wimbledon Open Champion ?
|Q 4: Who was the last Scotsman to win a Formula 1 race?
|Q11: Who was the last Englishman to Captain a Premier League Winning team ? (Chelsea 2016-17)
|Q 5: Who was the last English Captain to raise the FA Cup? ( clue Chelsea v Man Utd 2018)
|Q12 : Who was the last Englishman to managed a Premiership winning team?
|Q 6: Who was the last English Manager to win the FA Cup?
|Q13: Who was the last Irishman to win a Golf major ?.(2019)
|Q 7: Who was the last English Captain to raise the Ashes Urn?
|Q14: Who was the last Englishman to become Boxing Heavyweight World Champion?
THE STINKER QUESTION ?
Which member of the Cabinet won a horse race at Newmarket ?(answer in next week’s Enewspaper.)
Categories: Entertainment, Sport
