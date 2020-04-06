More Aid from Business People Continues in Girne area

With regard to the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), studies for families and individuals in need continue by Girne Municipality, and business people who are also sensitive to this issue are giving their support.

One of Girne’s Businesses, Musmer Ltd, have offered aid from their Directors, Veleddin Öztürk and Mustafa Öztürk

In this challenging process, business people from Girne continue to deliver aid packages for families in need through the Municipality of Girne.

In the information given from Girne Municipality, Veleddin Öztürk and Mustafa Öztürk, the Directors of Musmer Ltd. gave 100 food packages to Girne Municipality yesterday (3rd April).

Girne Mayor Güngördü said “Let all the sensitive business people who can help in this regard also accept this as a call so that we can deliver their help to our needy citizens through our Municipality channel” and he reiterated the slogan of the spirit of solidarity.

You can reach us by calling 0533 871 2929 – 0533 870 2010 for the citizens who want to provide food package assistance and those who will benefit from these food packages.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality