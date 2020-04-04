Aid from sensitive business people continues in Girne region

With regard to the Coronavirus outbreak program, also known as COVID-19, while Girne Municipality continues to work for the needy families and individuals, business people who are sensitive to this call have also given their support.

In this challenging process, business people from Girne, who have extended their aid for needy families, continue to deliver aid packages for families in need through the Municipality of Girne.

Mayor Nidai Güngördü, made a statement on the subject, and said: “We have tried to explain how important the issue of assistance is in this difficult period. We have reached a very good point in terms of cooperation in line with our work and we are getting better. Owners of Aqua Royal Construction Management Ltd. Alexia Jolibois and Nicolas Jolibois, have prepared food packages for foreign citizens and students living in our region. In this context, it is very important for people to be sensitive, but I would like to point out that the need for this assistance is increasing day by day and the decision of the Council of Ministers prolongs partial curfew. Due to the extension of this period, the number of people in need is increasing day by day. Let all sensitive business people who can help in this regard also accept this as a call so that we can deliver their help to our needy citizens through our Municipality. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed up to now and everyone who wants to contribute from now on. Stay home, stay healthy but don’t lose the spirit of helping.”

You can reach us on 0533 871 2929 – 0533 870 2010 for our citizens who want to provide food package assistance and for those who will benefit from these food packages.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality