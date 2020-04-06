St Andrews Church, Kyrenia, April 2020 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia we are pleased to share with you their April 2020 magazine which is so full of information.

The first article that catches the eye is that of Dr Rima Nasrallah’s talks at the Diocesan Synod, with Session 2: Ordinary Time, “Expecting the Unexpected: Incarnation”.

Pat Etherington said in her letter “Well isn’t life different? I thought as our church has been closed, I’d tell you a bit about how life has changed, and what I’ve been doing instead. I think that my life here is similar in lots of ways to the UK as we are on lockdown too.” so do read more to find out more of Coronavirus controls in the TRNC and UK.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!