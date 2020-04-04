Capital Insurance news update for North Cyprus

Dear Capital Insurance Customers,

We know you might be worried about the impact of COVID-19 so we wanted to get in touch to reassure you that although we will be restricted as to the administrative services we can offer, we have taken the following measures;-

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus, a pandemic affecting all countries worldwide, and based on the decision enforced by the Council of Ministers, Capital Insurance will be closed to the public until April 6th, 2020.

During this period;-

Capital Insurance is providing an “On-Call” support service for any emergencies that may arise. Any claims, as a result of collisions, fire, theft, storm and similar incidents, can be reported to Trevor on +90 533 825 67 53. Any Capital Insurance policy that has expired, or is due to expire between 16th March- 6th April, 2020, will be automatically renewed. If you request to process a new policy, you may do so by contacting +90 533 820 9800. Please note that if you are stopped by a Traffic Control Officer, and do not have your policy with you, the officer will be able to access the SBM system (Insurance Information Center) and confirm that your policy has been issued. All breakdown assistance services will continue to be in service. If you are in need of this service, please contact our Emergency Support Line on +90 533 824 44 00.

If you have any further enquiries please e-mail me at trevorhughes329@gmail.com or call on +90 533 825 67 53.

We will continue to do our best and update you as things develop.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

Stay healthy and stay home!

Regards,

Trevor Hughes

Capital Insurance