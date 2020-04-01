This Weeks Sporting Quiz and “Stinker Question”, 1st April 2020.

By Richard Beale….

This weeks SPORTING QUIZ plus the STINKER QUESTION and the answers will appear in the CyprusScene Enewspaper, and the answer to the “Stinker ” question that will appear in next’s week edition. This weeks quiz is ” ALIAS SMITH and JONES”, from the clues given simply give me their first names

Q 1: Controversial Equestrian rider, famous for his “V” sign ! – …… SMITH . Q 8: Current Wales and Ospreys Captain, lock, most capped Welsh player (135 caps). (2 first names – …. … JONES. Q 2: Ex Wimbledon hard nut midfielder now a famous movie star – …… JONES. Q 9: Prolific Australian Batsman, world rated number 1, ex Captain who was banned and suspended 2 years ago – ….. SMITH Q 3: Bustling Spurs centre forward of the 50s and 60s, scoring 176 goals and winning 15 England caps – ….. SMITH. Q10: Ex Australian Formula 1 World Champion 1980, racing from 1975-86, 117 starts 12 wins – …. JONES Q 4: Teammate of 3, brave Welsh winger scoring 135 goals and winning 59 Wales International caps – ….. JONES. Q11 : Ex Warkwickshire and England batsman. Captained England 25 times. 1950s-70s. Last player to win International caps at cricket and rugby – …. SMITH Q 5: US Tennis player of 60/70s, Wimbledon Champion 1972, losing finalist 1971 – …. SMITH. Q12 : Father and Son, bowlers who both played cricket for England and Glamorgan. Dad won 15 caps (1964-68) and his son 18 caps (2002-05). Two answers. …. JONES and ….. JONES Q 6: Australian, current Coach of England International Rugby Union Team – ……… JONES. Q13: Expierenced Football Manager whose clubs included Birmingham, QPR, Newcastle amongst others. Died December 2019. Known as the “Bald Eagle” – … SMITH Q 7: Ex Leicester and Arsenal striker 1982-94, 163 League goals, 13 England caps, now a TV pundit – …. SMITH. Q14: Born in Papa New Guinea this England Wicket keeper won 34 England caps between 2004-06. Played most of his career for Kent, before retiring in 2014 with Gloucestershire – ……. JONES

THE STINKER QUESTION ?

This season 2019-20 who is the currently YOUNGEST English Premiership player to have started a Premier League game. (answer in next week’s Enewspaper.)