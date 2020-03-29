Isolation Challenge for Hardman family, from South Africa to UK

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

We have an interesting account from the Hardman family who returned back to the UK from South Africa and found things so different in terms of Coronavirus control and want their friends and family to know where they are.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page "TRNC Residents trying to get home"

Readers Mail….

From Roger, Lynn, Joe and Samantha Hardman.

Hello all,

I’d like to share with you a little of our experiences of this situation.

We travelled to Cape Town, South Africa landing on the 2nd of March. We

were met with queuing, questioning and thermal imaging before being allowed to enter the country.

10 days later we internally flew to Durban. Whilst in Durban the situation heightened and everywhere we went hand sanitizers were prolifically offered.

We were disappointed to miss the Natal Sharks versus Waikato Chiefs rugby match as the Chiefs were forbidden to travel from New Zealand and we had to chase for a refund.

We flew back home into Heathrow on Sunday the 22nd arriving on a full plane at 17.35 and the 4 members of our family expected to be quarantined by the authorities.

There was no thermal imaging, no security, no questions of our movements, no hand sanitizers or precautionary equipment and no customs officers visible. We were astounded at the lack of health and safety measures after all the media hype we had been fed on South African T.V.

As we drove out of the Heathrow area and contrary to our expectations, we noticed a lot of convenience stores and off licences open and there was a fair bit of traffic around as we drove back up the M1 to Sheffield.

We are regular visitors to Kuzey Kibris and have many lovely friends there and you hold a special place in our hearts.

It is upsetting for us to hear of the exceptional difficulties some of you are experiencing.

Our message to you all is, sit tight, stay safe and weather this storm!

Love to you all over there.

The Hardman family,

Sheffield.

Roger Hardman Samantha with a Penguin Samantha with a Rock Hyrax