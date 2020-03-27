Isolation Challenge for Keith Davies stuck in the TRNC

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

We have another difficult case of Keith Davies who is stuck in the TRNC and wants his friends and family to know where he is and is desperate to know when he can go back to the UK.

Readers Mail….

From Keith Davies

Hi Chris

I came out on my own to Northern Cyprus to check our apartment and car at Chelsey Village, Arapkoy on the 8th March on a flight from Bristol to Larnaca and was due to go back on 18th March. I am from South Wales and aged 63 years.

After a couple of days here the first case of the virus in Famagusta was made known and was published on the internet and all tourists recommended to stay at home for 14 days.

I decided to change my flight home to Sunday 15th March but on Saturday before my flight, my taxi firm phoned me to tell me that they could only take me as far as the border because one of their taxi drivers was told to Quarantine for 14 days after coming back from the south.

They also said that the taxi drivers in the south were not taking passengers from the north so I will be stuck. I decided to book a flight back from Larnaca on 22nd March with Easyjet and would be able to quarantine myself for the full 14 days, and would not cause a problem at the border

Then that flight was cancelled so then I booked a flight with Turkish Airlines for the 22nd March from Ercan via Istanbul to Heathrow London, but this was then also cancelled.

In the meantime, on 16th March I felt unwell and I thought I had a high temperature so I got in touch with the HELP LINE number. They sent out an ambulance and I was taken to Famagusta hospital for the virus test, given a blood test and samples were taken from my nose. The next day good news came that I was OK.

I was then taken to the main Hospital, was isolated and my temperature and vitals were checked for another 24 hours and I was then passed OK and sent home and carry on with 14 days self-isolation and I am looking to going home to be with my wife and 23 year old daughter who must be very worried about me and the situation in the UK.

I must thank all the staff at the hospital for all of their help and compassion and here we are on lockdown but I think the TRNC government are doing the right thing.

Regards

Keith Davies