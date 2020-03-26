Breaking News : Erdener Market extend home delivery service  

By Margaret Sheard ….

Since writing about our home delivery this week from Erdener Market, we have received many very nice comments about this store and the wonderful service they are providing in this difficult period of home isolation. Click here

We are pleased to have been advised that Erdener Market will be extending their home delivery service to Saturday 4th April, and once again thank them for their on-going consideration to their customers and helping the community.

Stay Home, Stay Safe.