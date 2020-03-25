Stay Home, Stay safe and enjoy those hobbies

By Ismail Veli…..

Being in self isolation need not be boring and you just need to keep yourself occupied and happy during this very worrying period of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Our health and that of our loved ones is of the utmost importance. I pass endless hours with my hobbies. I’m just building 165 fences from cocktail sticks, matchsticks, balsa wood, gravel, green moss and MDF for bases for use in dioramas that I make in my garage..

I simply cut the length at 6 inches, make and drill the wood, place the posts and glue into position. I then cut hundreds of cocktail sticks to size, glue each one and then paint over. Some panels are of balsa wood. I will never need that many but it costs me practically nothing but sure keeps me busy for about 3 weeks and then after that, I have other plans..

So don’t get bored, find a hobby and enjoy your home and your hobbies and keep safe xxx