EMU supports students by supplying them with food parcels

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has started a campaign to provide 2,700 packages of food which will be delivered to students who are away from their countries and reside in dormitories within the EMU campus.

Each box contains 1,000 gr of bulgur, 3 packs of macaroni, 1 can of fish of 500 gr, 1 can of red beans of 500 gr, 1 liter of oil, 1 tomato paste, 4 packs of instant soup, 1 pack of margarine, 1 pack of tea bags, 1 liter of milk and fruit juice, 1 pack of hazelnut paste and 1 kg of sugar.

At the same time different unions attached to the EMU – provided cleaning and hygiene materials to students staying in the dormitories.

In addition to the financial contribution, a group of volunteers from EMU is providing coordination for the distribution of cleaning and food supplies donated to students by EMU-COOP, EMU Canteens-Cafeterias Association and business people both in and out of the campus. The volunteer team consists of approximately 15 people, including EMU’s academic, administrative staff and students.