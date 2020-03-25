NEU to produce protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The Health Research Centre of Near East University has started taking practical steps to meet the demand for equipment and devices needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the information issued by the Near East University (NEU) the “face shield” designed by the engineers of the NEU3D Laboratory have started to be produced after physician verification, as part of the protection of the health personnel in the front line in the fight against the pandemic. The biggest difference of the face shield which will be used for individual protection is that this protective equipment, which has started to be produced, can be achieved 50% faster than its counterparts in the production process and that it provides material savings.

Near East University Chairman of the Board of Trustees Prof. Dr. İrfan Suat Günsel pointed out the importance of fighting against the COVID-19 epidemic, which seriously threatens all humanity, and stated that the safety of the health personnel, the pioneers of this struggle, should be best protected. Prof. Dr. İrfan Suat Günsel said, “Near East University DESAM Institute and NEU3D Laboratory researchers and Günsel Automotive engineers have started to produce some of the equipment needed in the field of health. They are also studying the equipment that can be produced to eliminate the supply problems of other equipment that may be needed. In our fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, which is a serious health problem and declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, we have mobilised all our opportunities. We will overcome this pandemic together.”