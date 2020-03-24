Isolated in TRNC since 1974 but not from Coronavirus

Readers mail…..

From Charlie Bell….

Dear Chris,

Wouldn’t it be advisable for everyone to report to their local chemist in week 3 of the Isolation Control where the pharmacist could check each customer’s temperature and provide a one page document declaring that the said person has a clean bill of health?

This, in turn, would allow the government to get a more accurate picture of the current state of affairs in regards to the virus.

Anyone proving positive could then be placed in isolation and be monitored as such.

Given that we’ve been in isolation since 1974, I somewhat think we are probably living in the safest place in the world.

The same practice should be done at border crossings and Ercan departure lounge before people enter the aircraft and likewise, for incoming passengers they should be checked by cabin crew in the airport from which they seek entry.

Yours sincerely

Charlie Bell