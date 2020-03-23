Emergency support from Capital Insurance

By Trevor Hughes….

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus, a pandemic affecting all countries, worldwide and based on the decision enforced by the Council of Ministers, Capital Insurance will be closed to the public until April 6th, 2020.

During this period;-

Capital Insurance is providing an “On-Call” support service for any emergencies that may arise. Any claims, as a result of collisions, fire, theft, storm and similar incidents, can be reported to Trevor on +90 533 825 67 53. Any Capital Insurance policy that has expired, or is due to expire between 16th March- 6th April, 2020, will be automatically renewed. If you request to process a new policy, you may do so by contacting +90 533 820 9800. Please note that if you are stopped by a Traffic Control Officer, and do not have your policy with you, the officer will be able to access the SBM system (Insurance Information Centre) and confirm that your policy has been issued. All breakdown assistance services will continue to be in service. If you are in need of this service, please contact our Emergency Support Line on +90 533 824 44 00.

