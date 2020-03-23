KADS Auditions and Spring production, Cancelled

Readers mail…

Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society..

Please note that the Chairman and Secretary have reluctantly decided that, in the light of the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions and outlook, there is no option but to cancel the proposed KADS auditions that were to be held at the Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak on 1st April and to postpone the Spring production in May to a future date, to be decided.

Hopefully, it will still be possible to proceed with the radio play in the summer.