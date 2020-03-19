BRS News Update 18th March on TRNC Coronavirus controls

The British Residents’ Society published news on 18th March 2020 with the latest information provided by the Prime Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

Latest from the Council of Ministers.

The Council of Ministers reconvened today (18th March) to discuss developments related to Coronavirus.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay announced the decisions taken.

Özersay explains:

If a person has crossed to Southern Cyprus, individuals will be quarantined at central observation points for 14 days.

If a person has crossed to the south for health reasons, ‘home quarantine’ will be evaluated within the framework of their health conditions.

This is valid for those who come both from Turkey and the south.

If a person has been abroad for the purpose of treatment, an ‘exceptional’ quarantine at home will be considered.

There was an exemption for those living in The Pile, it has been temporarily removed. In the event of a resident of Pile crossing to the north, they will be subject to central quarantine.

The requirement of liquid disinfectant and a 2 meters distance rule will apply in grocery stores, butchers and pharmacies. The clerks have to use masks and gloves, to be replaced every 2 hours. Municipalities will be responsible for the implementation of these rules, they will be able to close those who do not comply.

As of this morning, 28 people who arrived by air, 3 people who came by sea, were taken to the quarantine center. The state helped organise a charter flight, planned to arrive in the country on Friday. With students and Attaches. The plan is for two flights, Friday and Saturday. There are discussions about their arrival in Turkey. The priority will be given to students studying there. The first plane is almost entirely of students. If possible, efforts will also be made to help return citizens who have gone to the UK temporarily. It’s probably going to be a flight on Saturday.

There are enough test kits in the country. At the moment it is possible to carry out numerous tests. More will be purchased.

A respirator has been ordered and public organizations have contributed. There is no problem at the moment. There’s no financial problem with making extra purchases. The issue importing this kind of equipment is the restrictions of the exporting countries.

In particular, countries that produce respirators have banned the export of respirators used in the treatment of coronavirus as part of their measures. Both protection and treatment from Coronavirus require the same medical device and apparatus. Unfortunately, these materials have become scarce all over the world. In simple terms, medical supplies essential to coronavirus have fallen on the black market.