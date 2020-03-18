TRNC Coronavirus cases increases to 20

Health Minister Ali Pilli said in a statement that 39 people from the group who had contact with the previous infected cases, and considered the most at risk, were tested and 13 people tested positive.



Minister Ali Pilli said that all of the people who had positive Coronavirus tests were German citizens and were in the group under observation.

Pilli said that some of the 39-member group who were tested had mild fever, headache and weakness.

With the latest cases, the total number of Coronavirus patients in the TRNC rose to 20. 18 of these patients are German citizens and 2 are TRNC citizens returning from England.

Source (Turkish) : Ministry of Health