Hygiene training for food businesses in Girne

Girne Municipality organised a hygiene training seminar for establishments engaged in the food business such as restaurants, cafes and bars in the city. The seminar was arranged for the second time by the Food Supervisor of Girne Municipality, Naile Soyel, at the Girne Municipality Leymosun Culture House. Approximately 40 people participated, such as kitchen chefs, kitchen workers, supervisors and waiters.

Participants were informed about food hygiene and safe food, rules about food hygiene in businesses, food poisoning and personal hygiene. At the end of the training, where world-class hygiene standards and scientific studies were shared, participation certificates were given. Hygiene training was interrupted due to measures taken regarding the Coronavirus outbreak, but Seminars will continue to be held when the current situation allows.

Speaking at the training seminar, Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of the businesses in the food industry in Girne, a tourism and student city, and pointed out that tourists, students and local people who use these businesses should receive these services in the healthiest way. Nidai Güngördü said that the Municipality and the private sector should work together and in harmony in ensuring food safety and hygienic conditions. With the aim of providing a better and higher standard of service with the training seminar, Güngördü noted that they aim to make this type of training continuous.

Source: Girne Municipality