TRNC Public Transport has been suspended and only taxis available

With the decision of the Council of Ministers, all activities with public transport vehicles have been suspended until 27 March 2020. Taxis are not included in this restriction. It is obligatory for all taxi drivers to wear masks and gloves and disinfect all taxis at least 3 times a day.

During this period, not using taximeters, demanding fares other than the determined price tariff and similar situations will be controlled very strictly and if infringed, serious sanctions will be applied.

In this context, passengers are kindly requested to call the 1181 Alo transportation line, which provides 24/7 service for any infringement of the service.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation