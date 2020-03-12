North Cyprus Events Calendar from 12th March 2020

12th March – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0548 847 1221.

12th March – Thursday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy – Classic Film Evenings – Indiana Jones, Last Crusade (1989) starting at 5pm. 15TL for film, soft drink and popcorn. Reservation only call 0533 839 8764.

13th March – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

13th March – Friday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be having a music quiz in aid of the British Cemetery Committee, at 7pm. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

13th March – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be featuring Alper Cengiz & Friends starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

14th March – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be featuring Rock Balance starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

17th March – Tuesday The Abnormals Beatles Tribute for St Patrick’s Day at Seawise, Esentepe, from 2pm. Show at 4pm. 2-course menu 70TL, special cocktail 15TL. In aid of Tulips. To book call 0533 874 9598.

17th March – Tuesday Just Nice Restaurant, Ozankoy, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with The Chosen hosted by Mr Smile. Call 0533 888 7430.

18th March – Wednesday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting NCCCT Bingo. 1.30pm for lunch, bingo at 2.15pm. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133

18th March – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be featuring Lady M Jazz Trio starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

19th March – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0548 847 1221.

19th March – Thursday Efendi Restaurant will be having a Pie and Pudding Night in aid of Tulips at 7pm. Call My Bluff and Raffle. 60TL with 10TL to Tulips. Reservations only – call 0533 867 9677.

19th March – Thursday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy – Classic Film Evenings – Marnie (1964) starting at 5pm. 15TL for film, soft drink and popcorn. Reservation only call 0533 839 8764.

20th March – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

20th March – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be featuring Alper Cengiz & Friends starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

20th to 24th March nd Phase. Hiking/Nature Connection/Tai Chi/Qigong/Meditation. For full information click here 4 Days in Nature with Tarik Tekmen, Besparmak Trail 2Phase. Hiking/Nature Connection/Tai Chi/Qigong/Meditation. For full information

21st March – Saturday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be having an Arabian Night with dancing and dinner. 75TL. Starting at 7.30pm, with Shifan Ozseza and her dancers group Nashida.

21st March – Saturday The Balti House, Esentepe (under new management) 3rd anniversary with entertainment by Andy Reay. 8pm. 40% off all food on the night.

22nd March – Sunday Efendi Restaurant will be featuring Steph to celebrate Mothers Day. To book call 0533 867 9677.

22nd March – Sunday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy will be having a traditional afternoon tea 2pm-4pm in aid of Furry Friends (helping street animals). 60TL. Reservations only.

22nd March – Sunday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be featuring Breakfast with Jazz starting at 10.30am. 75TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

24th March – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Walking tour of Iskele. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

25th March – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be featuring Lady M Jazz Trio starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

26th March – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0548 847 1221.

26th March – Thursday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy – Classic Film Evenings – Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) starting at 5pm. 15TL for film, soft drink and popcorn. Reservation only call 0533 839 8764.

27th March – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

27th March – Friday Black Olive Fun Quiz at 7pm. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

27th March – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be featuring Hilmi Ozakin Band starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

28th March – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be featuring The Great Flood starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

28th March – Saturday Cancelled RBL will be having a Coffee and Chat at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy 12noon to 2pm. All welcome

29th March – Sunday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be featuring a Classical Concert with Laden Ince and Atakan Sari starting at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm). Entrance 45TL. To book call 0548 839 8994.

30th March – Monday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Quiz at 7.30pm. 40TL for quiz and supper, 10TL for quiz only. To book call 0533 840 7834.

4th April – Saturday RBL will be holding a Grand National Alternative Races event at The Olive Press, Lapta. For more information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

13th April – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977. Pick up/drop off available.

19th April – Sunday click here Creditwest Car Treasure Hunt starting 9am at Ezic Point, Bogazkoy. 50TL per person, 20TL children under 14 years. In aid of Tulips. For more information

21st April – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) visit to Cyprus Mines Corporation in Lefke. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

23rd April – Thursday RBL will be hold a St George’s Day event at the Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak. For more information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

5th May – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Bird Watching. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

8th May – Friday RBL will be holding a VE Day Party at The Wild Duck, Lapta. For more information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

19th May – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Talk about the Cyprus Railways. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

22nd May – Friday RBL will be holding their Spring Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. February early bird offer £40 members / £45 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

30th May – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

30th May – Saturday The Abnormals present Brexit-Vision Song Contest 2020 at 8pm – Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy. In aid of Tulips. 15TL and 5TL for under 16’s. Open menu available. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977.

13th June – Saturday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Glastonvicki. More information to follow.

17th June – Wednesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow.

19th June – Friday RBL will be holding a Royal Ascot Alternative Races event. Venue to be confirmed.

29th June – Monday RBL will be celebrating Armed Forces Day. More information to follow.

10th July – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive present the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Prizes for best dressed table and best Time Warp Dance. Fancy dress recommended but not obligatory. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133. More details to follow.

12th September – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

19th September – Saturday Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.

25th to 27th September rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information click here The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3“Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information