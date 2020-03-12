Kıbrıs Cup Quarter Final Results

By Richard Beale….

On Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th March the second leg of the domestic Kıbrıs Cup took place.

There were no shocks or upsets, the strongest teams in the TRNC Super League will contest the semi-finals. Yenicami, Mağusa Türk Güçü, Doğan Türk Birliği, and Türk Ocak will go into the hat which will be organised shortly.

Results of the second legs :

Çetinkaya TSK 1-3 Türk Ocağı Lımasol Türk Ocak win 5-2 over 2 legs Cihangir GSK 2-1 Mağusa Türk Güçü MTG win 3-2 over 2 legs Yenicami AK 3-0 Küçük Kaymaklı Yenicami win 7-0 over 2 legs Doğan Türk Birliği 2-2 Göçmenköy IYSK DTB win 3-2 0ver 2 legs