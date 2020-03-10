BRS confirm to members Ercan Airport flight restrictions

Peter Wilkins the Chairman of the British Residents’ Society has released the following news to its members which we are sharing for the benefit of all readers concerned with travel and Coronavirus infection in the TRNC.

“We have just received confirmation from the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation that NO scheduled flights to or from Ercan have been cancelled due to COVID – 19

However, charter flights from France, Germany and Italy ARE NOT being allowed into Ercan Airport.

We will keep you updated.”