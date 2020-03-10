Ercan Airport: Measures against Coronavirus are increased

The TRNC Civil Defence Organisation teams have been spraying against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) at the Ercan Airport Terminal, under the coordination of the Civil Aviation Department of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation. Spraying took place in all parts of the terminal.

Due to the incidence of Coronavirus in our country, the Council of Ministers increased the measures implemented within the framework of air transportation with the decision taken today (10th March).

A crisis desk meeting was held at Ercan Airport under the chairmanship of Minister of Public Works and Transportation Tolga Atakan. Civil Aviation Department Manager Mustafa Sofi, T&T Airport Management Construction Industry and Trade Company Ltd General Manager Serhat Özçelik and other officials attended the meeting.

The Council of Ministers decided to close Ercan Airport only to charter flights departing from Italy, Germany and France until April 1, 2020. The Council of Ministers have not imposed any restrictions on scheduled flights to Ercan Airport and charter flights outside the specified countries mentioned.

At the same meeting, the Council of Ministers made it obligatory to fill out the Ministry of Health forms at all entries into the country. According to this, if those who enter the country from land, air and sea gates refuse to fill in the form, entry will not be allowed.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation