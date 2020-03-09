Prime Minister Tatar protested about use of pepper gas at Lokmacı

Prime Minister and the Leader of the National Unity Party Ersin Tatar stated that the Greek Cypriot police using pepper gas on the Turkish Cypriot protestors, at the Lokmacı border gate regarding the closure of the border gate, is not acceptable.



In his statement, Tatar protested against the Anastasiades Administration and stressed that the Greek Cypriot leadership claimed that four border gates have been closed due to Coronavirus but this claim is not convincing because there is no Coronavirus in the TRNC. Tatar said that the four border gates should be re-opened as soon as possible.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office