TRNC Travel advice regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19)

In the light of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in various parts of the world, measures taken by the TRNC authorities in relation to the COVID-19 have been revised.



Third country nationals who will travel to the TRNC from China, Iran, Iraq, South Korea and Italy, which are considered as high risk countries in terms of COVID-19, will not be admitted to the TRNC from the land, sea and air border gates until further notice.

TRNC citizens who will return from these countries are exempt from this restriction. However, those who have been in these countries in the last 14 days will fill-out passenger information forms under the supervision of Health Ministry staff and if necessary will be placed under quarantine.

On the other hand, those TRNC citizens returning via Turkey will be required to fill-out passenger information forms and go through health checks in Turkey. Those identified in risk category will be placed under quarantine for 14 days before returning to the TRNC.

In view of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, TRNC citizens are strongly advised not to travel to the above-mentioned countries.



For more information, you may call the following emergency telephone numbers:

TRNC Deputy Ministry

and Ministry of Foreign Affairs

+90 533 851 4006

TRNC Ministry of Health

+90 533 850 1188

+90 548 850 1188

Source: TRNC Public Information Office