New TRNC Driving Licences to be issued in October 2020

The renewed TRNC Driving Licence study, which is in line with the new traffic regulations to be passed in April, has been completed.

With the approval of the relevant regulation work in the Council of Ministers in the past week, the new driver’s licence process has also started.

The new TRNC Driving Licence includes EU standard size, new vehicle classifications used worldwide, and three different safety elements.

New licences will be issued in October 2020 after the tender process is completed.

In parallel with the driving licence, TRNC Vocational Driving Licences used in public transportation will also be renewed.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation