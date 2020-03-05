BTM League Final Week Results and Tables for 29th February, 1 March

By Richard Beale……
Last Weekend February 29/ March 1, saw the final round of matches for the BTM League 1.
With the Champion, Play Out places already decided it was a free weekend with nothing to play for. The result was most defences were on holiday and there were GOALS, GOALS and GOALS.
In an extraordinary match at Yarköy, the Incirli striker BEKER BiLGi scored 8 of his sides 9 goals !.
This weekend Incirli take on Dikmen Güçü in the 3rd spot play off final to decide who accompanies Yeniboğaziçi and Değirmenlik into the K-Pet League 1 next season.
Also in the relegation play off final Dipkarpaz play Ortaköy to decide who joins Yarköy and Zümrütköy into the BTM League 2 next season.
BTM LEAGUE RESULTS RED GROUP.
|29/02
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|5 – 0
|Geçitkale GSK
|29/02
|Mehmetçik TÇBSK
|3 – 0
|Türkmenköy ASK
|29/02
|Dipkarpaz TSK
|3 – 4
|1461 İskele Trabzonspor
|29/02
|Serdarlı GB
|6 – 3
|Vadili TÇBSK
|29/02
|Yarköy PGSK
|4 – 9
|İncirli SK
BTM LEAGUE RED GROUP TABLE.
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1.
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|18
|16
|0
|2
|46
|11
|35
|48
|C
|2.
|İncirli SK
|18
|12
|3
|3
|49
|20
|29
|39
|PO
|3.
|Vadili TÇBSK
|18
|9
|4
|5
|51
|32
|19
|31
|4.
|Türkmenköy ASK
|18
|9
|3
|6
|34
|31
|3
|30
|5.
|Geçitkale GSK
|18
|9
|2
|7
|42
|41
|1
|29
|6.
|Mehmetçik TÇBSK
|18
|6
|3
|9
|34
|38
|-4
|21
|7.
|Serdarlı GB
|18
|6
|2
|10
|35
|37
|-2
|20
|8.
|1461 İskele Trabzonspor
|18
|5
|3
|10
|31
|53
|-22
|18
|9.
|Dipkarpaz TSK
|18
|3
|3
|12
|28
|60
|-32
|12
|PO
|10.
|Yarköy PGSK
|18
|2
|3
|13
|25
|52
|-27
|9
|R
C = Champions. PO= Play off. R= Relegated.
BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP RESULTS.
|01/03
|Ortaköy SK
|6 – 2
|Tatlısu HOBSK
|01/03
|Dikmen Gücü SK
|6 – 3
|Değirmenlik SK
|01/03
|Denizli SK
|0 – 2
|Karaoğlanoğlu SB
|01/03
|Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK *****
|3 – 0
|Zümrütköy SK
*** Match awarded to Gülgün as Zümrütköy unable to fulfil fixture
BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP TABLE.
|P
|w
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1.
|Değirmenlik SK
|16
|10
|4
|2
|43
|17
|26
|34
|C
|2.
|Dikmen Gücü SK
|16
|8
|4
|4
|33
|23
|10
|28
|PO
|3.
|Yılmazköy SK
|16
|8
|1
|7
|21
|23
|-2
|25
|4.
|Tatlısu HOBSK
|16
|7
|3
|6
|26
|23
|3
|24
|5.
|Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK
|16
|7
|2
|7
|28
|32
|-4
|23
|6.
|Karaoğlanoğlu SB
|16
|6
|5
|5
|24
|24
|0
|23
|7.
|Denizli SK
|16
|6
|3
|7
|29
|28
|1
|21
|8.
|Ortaköy SK
|16
|6
|3
|7
|40
|34
|6
|21
|PO
|9.
|Zümrütköy SK
|16
|1
|1
|14
|19
|59
|-40
|4
|R
C=Champions. PO = Play Out. R= Relegated.
