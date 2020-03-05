Entertainment

BTM League Final Week Results and Tables for 29th February, 1 March

By Richard Beale……

Last Weekend February 29/ March 1, saw the final round of matches for the BTM League 1.

With the Champion, Play Out places already decided it was a free weekend with nothing to play for. The result was most defences were on holiday and there were GOALS, GOALS and GOALS.

In an extraordinary match at Yarköy, the Incirli striker BEKER BiLGi scored 8 of his sides 9 goals !.

This weekend Incirli take on Dikmen Güçü in the 3rd spot play off final to decide who accompanies Yeniboğaziçi and Değirmenlik into the K-Pet League 1 next season.

Also in the relegation play off final Dipkarpaz play Ortaköy to decide who joins Yarköy and Zümrütköy into the BTM League 2 next season.

BTM LEAGUE RESULTS RED GROUP.

29/02 Yeniboğaziçi DSK 5 – 0 Geçitkale GSK
29/02 Mehmetçik TÇBSK 3 – 0 Türkmenköy ASK
29/02 Dipkarpaz TSK 3 – 4 1461 İskele Trabzonspor
29/02 Serdarlı GB 6 – 3 Vadili TÇBSK
29/02 Yarköy PGSK 4 – 9 İncirli SK

BTM LEAGUE RED GROUP TABLE.

    P W D L F A GD  Pts  
1. Yeniboğaziçi DSK 18 16 0 2 46 11 35 48 C
2. İncirli SK 18 12 3 3 49 20 29 39 PO
3. Vadili TÇBSK 18 9 4 5 51 32 19 31
4. Türkmenköy ASK 18 9 3 6 34 31 3 30
5. Geçitkale GSK 18 9 2 7 42 41 1 29
6. Mehmetçik TÇBSK 18 6 3 9 34 38 -4 21
7. Serdarlı GB 18 6 2 10 35 37 -2 20
8. 1461 İskele Trabzonspor 18 5 3 10 31 53 -22 18
9. Dipkarpaz TSK 18 3 3 12 28 60 -32 12 PO
10. Yarköy PGSK 18 2 3 13 25 52 -27 9 R

C = Champions. PO= Play off. R= Relegated.

BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP RESULTS.

01/03 Ortaköy SK 6 – 2 Tatlısu HOBSK
01/03 Dikmen Gücü SK 6 – 3 Değirmenlik SK
01/03 Denizli SK 0 – 2 Karaoğlanoğlu SB
01/03 Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK ***** 3 – 0 Zümrütköy SK

*** Match awarded to Gülgün as Zümrütköy unable to fulfil fixture

BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP TABLE.

     P w D L F A GD Pts   
1. Değirmenlik SK 16 10 4 2 43 17 26 34 C
2. Dikmen Gücü SK 16 8 4 4 33 23 10 28 PO
3. Yılmazköy SK 16 8 1 7 21 23 -2 25
4. Tatlısu HOBSK 16 7 3 6 26 23 3 24
5. Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK 16 7 2 7 28 32 -4 23
6. Karaoğlanoğlu SB 16 6 5 5 24 24 0 23
7. Denizli SK 16 6 3 7 29 28 1 21
8. Ortaköy SK 16 6 3 7 40 34 6 21 PO
9. Zümrütköy SK 16 1 1 14 19 59 -40 4 R

C=Champions. PO = Play Out. R= Relegated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

.

 

