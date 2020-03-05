EMU Asst. Professor on jury of “Media Awards of Excellence 2020”

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) of Turkey has selected Asst. Prof. Dr. Nilüfer Türksoy of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) as a jury member at the ” Media Awards of Excellence 2020″.

It is an honour for TRNC in general and for EMU in particular to have Dr. Nilüfer Türksoy to be a jury member in the ultimate selection of the award winners.

The award ceremony will be held on 2nd April 2020, at Hasan Kalyoncu University in Gaziantep, Turkey.

The competition organised for the first time, aims to recognise those who take part in media excellence by contributing to raising social responsibility in the world of television and radio, social development and social policy in Turkey, which is being co-organised with the academia.