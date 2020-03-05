European University of Lefke (EUL) set example for community service

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

Within the framework of social welfare projects of the European University of Lefke (EUL) the students of the university recently carried out a “Garden Arrangement” project. The students arranged the gardens of individuals who were not in a position to take care of their gardens themselves.

The students were guided and assisted by Naziyet Mercan Bozok, an academician of the Department of Psychological Counselling and Guidance.

The activities were carried in the Lefke area, where the students not only arranged the gardens of the people but also spent a pleasant time with them. Earlier the Lefke Pioneer Women’s Association had selected the gardens which were to be taken care of, within the scope of the project.

The main idea of the project was to reach the people who could not perform garden planting and watering activities, mostly for health reasons.

The students stated that as a result of their projects, they spent time with elderly people and that they were very happy in terms of spirituality as they made them happy as a result of the arrangements made in line with their needs.