New Transfer of Vehicle Ownership procedure aim to prevent tax evasion

Starting from 1 March 2020, individual vehicle owners will not have to go through the bureaucratic process if they sell or purchase a vehicle from a corporate car dealer.

If the transfer of vehicle ownership is being done between two individuals, the buyer and the seller will have to be present at the Motor Vehicle Registration, Inspection and Licensing Branch in Lefkoşa and sign the “motor vehicle title transfer application form(Tr.2T)”.

The buyer and the seller, or any person holding power of attorney from them, must be ready at the branch together with relevant documents and their ID cards in order for the transactions to be completed.

The change in the statute on vehicle ownership transfer will be implemented to prevent tax evasion by middlemen who display cars for sale in empty roadside plots.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation