Girne Municipality New Service Building opened with Official Ceremony

Girne Municipality New Service Building, which is the most modern public building of the country, designed to provide a more modern service to Girne, was opened on Friday, 28th February 2020 with an official ceremony.

The building started operations in January with a new service concept and officials of both Turkey and the TRNC showed great interest.

The opening of the New Service Building, designed with modern style architecture and built with the resources of the municipality, was attended by Ümit Uysal, Antalya Municipality Mayor Cemil Tugay, Mengen Mayor Turhan Bulut, Marmara Straits Municipalities Union, officials from the Union of Turkish World Municipalities.

In the opening ceremony, which started with the national anthem and a moment of silence, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and Project Architect Ali Yapıcıoğlu made a speech.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, in his opening speech said : they had learned with deep sorrow of the attack on Turkish soldiers in Idlib, and that many of our soldiers killed and injured, and even before this pain, as a result of a fire at Nicosia Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital there were citizens who died. We wish God’s mercy, and immediate healing to their families and relatives, and patients and injured people.

Güngördü continued his speech as follows; “We are proud to complete this work, which we have brought to Girne with our own resources, to serve the next half-century comfortably. The previous building which has been used for 45 years was a service building designed for 3000 inhabitants. He noted that they worked hard to finish this building, which has been achieved with taxes and duties.” Güngördü added that he shares this pride and happiness with the people of Girne, the tradesmen and business people, and that he owes a debt of thanks.

Mayor of Girne Güngördü stated that the Municipality’s 8,000 square meter environmentally friendly service building, on which the Municipality has spent 29 million TL entirely from its own resources, has been designed to be able to serve the city for the next half century, under modern conditions, and thanked everyone who had contributed.

Güngördü said that the Municipality staff, together with all the council members, were excited at the opening and promotion ceremony of the new service building, which started work with a new organisation and a solution-oriented service approach. Güngördü added, “We are proud and excited. However, this building is for the whole city, this building is for our bright future children, and all our people who will share this pride and this excitement”.