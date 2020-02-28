Kıbrıs Cup Quarter Fınal Results.

By Richard Beale….
On Wednesday, February 26 the Quarter Fınals, 1st leg of the domestic Kıbrıs Cup were played. All the teams involved were from the Super League, there were no upsets at least 3 ties are still alive and competitive for the return legs to be played on March 11th.
Action from Küçük Kaymaklı v Yenicami cup tie
Results Quarter Final, First Leg
|Feb 25
|Küçük Kaymaklı TSK
|0-4
|Yenicamı
|Feb 26
|Mağusa ürk Güçü
|2-0
|Cihangir GSK
|Feb 26
|Türk Ocak
|2-1
|Çetinkaya TSK
|Feb 26
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|0-1
|Doğan Türk Birliği
