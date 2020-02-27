Direct Flights to Cyprus Summer 2020 : Let’s try and make it happen!

By Chris Elliott…

Over the years there have been many Protests and Petitions calling for Direct Flights from the UK to Northern Cyprus.

Times have changed greatly and now there is a real opportunity to see the unfair Embargoes on the Turkish Cypriots swept to one side at long last.

The United Kingdom is now leaving the EU with mixed messages swirling around and statements being made that there will be no change regarding direct flights to Northern Cyprus. In the world of politics, deals are done over a long term period with no clues being given to those who would resent change.

TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar is calling for change and now we have this Change.org petition being raised by Ilkay Isa and directed at Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Boris Johnson, Donald J Trump, Stansted Airport, and Mustafa Akinci asking for direct flights to Northern Cyprus to be started.

We are sharing this petition link click here so that those readers who also wish to see direct flights to Northern Cyprus can place their names on the petition which is fast attracting more signatures by the hour so the more signatures made the better.