Tatar: ‘There is a misunderstanding; those are not my words’

Prime Minister and Leader of the National Unity Party Ersin Tatar pointed out that in his statement to the English Sunday Express Newspaper, the expression ‘he would be willing to reduce North Cyprus land on the island from 36 percent to 30 percent if agreement could be reached’ is a misunderstanding and those words are not his words.

Ersin Tatar stated that especially the web page of the English Sunday Express Newspaper has a mass following and he underlined in his statement to the newspaper why the two state solution was in his agenda and after Brexit the time has come for the UK to start direct flights to Northern Cyprus. Prime Minister Tatar also emphasised that the newspaper defined him as the ‘Prime Minister’ and he has received quite a few positive messages about his words on a two state solution and direct flights following the news previously published.

According to statement from the National Unity Party Headquarters Prime Minister and Leader of the National Unity Party Ersin Tatar said ‘As stated in that news that I would be willing to reduce North Cyprus land on the island from 36 percent to 30 percent if agreement could be reached, is a misunderstanding and those words are not my words’.

‘I tried to explain to the correspondent that President Mustafa Akıncı made a concession for 6% of Turkish Cypriot lands in Crans Montana however even that concession was refused by the Greek Cypriots and the correspondent misunderstood my words as being that I am also willing to sacrifice our land.

Our attitude is clear; in our Presidential candidacy election statement announced on January 18, it was clearly emphasised that border arrangements could be made if there would be a sovereign equality treaty in Cyprus, but this would not be to make the Turkish Cypriot population migrate again. No one should think that they can twist my words without asking me or requesting my opinion to clarify some points. I powerfully stressed in the statement, which I gave to the English Sunday Express Newspaper that the negotiation process in Cyprus collapsed because of the intransigent attitude of the Greek Side.

Alternative solution models such as a two state solution must be taken into consideration and the embargoes and isolations on Turkish Cypriots in respect of sports, transportations and other areas must be ended. The UK which is one of the three guarantors in Cyprus must not be an instrument of the violation of the human rights against the Turkish Cypriot people.

Turkish Cypriot people are decisive of protecting their rights in the Eastern Mediterranean by the support of Turkey. The Greek Cypriot side must be directed to be fair, which is to establish a mutual committee to work on hydrocarbon issues with the Turkish Cypriots.

The Turkish Cypriots are the main victims of the current status and the National Unity Party and I will follow a proactive policy to end this course of events and resolve this grievance. We are aware that the Turkish Cypriots living in the UK, of which their number is defined as thousands, are a political power in British policy and by using that, we will increase our activities there. We will try to strengthen the connection of those people with our country and we will do our best to give them the vote and to be granted rights in North Cyprus.’

