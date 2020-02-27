BRS Blood Donor Day on Saturday 7th March

News has just arrived of the first British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day to be held on Saturday 7th March and we are sharing this news so that as many people as possible are aware. and have the opportunity to make a blood donation that may save a life.

Dear Member,

The BRS will be holding their first Blood Donor Day of 2020 on Saturday 7th March at Girne State Hospital. Timings will be 10.00am until 12.00pm. We hope to see as many of you as possible on the day.

The Blood Bank is always very low on blood, and it only takes half an hour to donate and it literally could save a life. Please pass this message on to family and friends and encourage them to donate. New donors are always welcome.

I apologise to those who have donated less than 4 months ago or who cannot donate and have received this email, it is a general email going out to blood donors and BRS members.

Please note, that if you have undergone surgery and had a general anaesthetic, you cannot donate blood for 6 months after your operation. This is due to the anaesthetic remaining in your system.

The maximum age limit for donors is 68. First time donors the maximum age is 67.

We cannot confirm at the moment if Blood donations will count towards your residency blood test under the new process.

If you have any queries, please contact the BRS Blood Donor Team at the following email address: beablooddonor.brstrnc@gmail.com

Thank you for your continued support.

Julian Mawdesley

BRS Blood Donor Team