Ministry of Health activities in respect of the Coronavirus

As it is known, the new Coronavirus outbreak that started in China in December 2019 has spread to 24 countries in a short time.

With the World Health Organisation’s announcement that there is a global epidemic risk, our Ministry immediately started its preparations for a possible epidemic.

In this context, firstly;

The Primary Health Care Department convened the Surveillance Committee in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Law to assess the outbreak risk and preparations (23 January 2020).

At this meeting, it was decided that the risk exists and that there are measures to be taken in the stakeholder institutions as well as medical preparations.

On January 24, the meeting held with the participation of the President of the Medical Association, the Ministry of Infectious Diseases Experts and the Director of the Civil Aviation Department was announced to the press. The epidemic in the High Contagious Diseases High Committee meeting on 28 January 2020, led by the TSHD, Ministry of Health Pharmacy, Department of Inpatient Treatment Institutions, Medical Association, Veterinary Department representative, Director of Civil Aviation Department, Director of Civil Defence, Infection Physicians, Near East Hospital Infection department representative, Union of Municipalities Representative, with the participation of the Ministry of Education Representative, has been reconsidered in all its dimensions. In addition, the Civil Aviation Department, Airport Police, and the Customs Department Manager at Ercan Airport discussed the measures to be taken at the airport and customs.

The actions taken within the scope of the decisions taken are as follows.

Thermal Camera was installed in Ercan Airport. Ambulance Transport, the path to follow at the Airport Case Tracking Algorithm, which specifies how to identify and monitor the possible cases, was prepared by our experts on TSHD and Infectious Diseases and sent to the relevant departments of the Ministry and the Medical Association. Two GSM lines were activated to report possible cases of Coronavirus. A Quarantine Department, including the Intensive Care unit, was created at Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital. Posters were prepared for the public, explaining what they can do about Coronavirus Protection, and distributed to Ercan Airport, Border Gates, State Hospitals and Health Centres. In line with the updated information, the Case Management Guide was updated for all healthcare professionals. On 3/2/2020, in the bi-communal Health Technical Committee organised by the Presidency, the two communities shared the measures they took mutually.

Thermal cameras were also installed in Girne and Famagusta Ports.

Public awareness was prepared and has been increased.

Necessary equipment was taken to the Genetic Laboratory for Coronavirus analysis.

A meeting was planned with university representatives to assess the situation of foreign students.

In this process, the necessary measures will continue to be taken depending on the course of the epidemic, making announcements in aircraft and increasing the measures at the border gates are some of them.

As of 26.02.20, if necessary, temperature measurement and inquiry will be activated at all border gates. Temperature measurement and questioning at the sea ports and airport are still continuing.

A quarantine centre has been established and funding is also expected from the Ministry of Finance.

Source: Ministry of Health