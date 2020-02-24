ARUCAD attend the 17th DAWN Education Expo 2020 in Pakistan

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD), met with candidate students at the 17th DAWN Education Expo 2020 in Pakistan, in line with its goal of becoming a part of the international art network of its students with its respected academics.

With the representation of ARUCAD, International Promotion Coordinator, Maxim Zayed, and Student Affairs Department Head, Cenk Pasha, the 17th DAWN Education Expo 2020 held in the cities of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, Pakistan, exceeded all possible expectations where creativity attracted great attention from visitors.

Pakistan is home to many talents in arts, the DAWN Education Expo 2020 was held in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore which has become the focus of attention of many young talents and there was a lot of interest in the ARUCAD booth, Turkish Pakistani Embassy Educational Consultant İlhami Ayrancı also visited the booth and received information about the University.

During the 17th DAWN Education Expo 2020 held in Pakistan, the delegation represented by ARUCAD International Promotion Coordinator Maxim Zayed and Student Affairs Department Head Cenk Pasha visited the TRNC Pakistan Representative Mehmet Davulcu in his office in Islamabad and informed him about the University.

The delegation also visited some high schools in the cities where the Expo was held and explained the possibilities of the University to prospective students.