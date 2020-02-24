Tulips and Black Olive Cafe, Rocky Horror Picture Show

Readers Mail ….

From Sue Tilt – Tulips ….

Hi,

The most outrageous, campest cult classic film of all time, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), will be shown at The Black Olive on the 10th July 2020.

In collaboration with Tulips, The Black Olive will be hosting a ‘series’ of Sing Along films starting with The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Fancy dress is not obligatory but highly recommended; prizes will be awarded to the best dressed table, the best Time Warp dance and anything else we can think of before the 10th July 2020!

Put the date in your diaries (giving you plenty of time to organise your costumes) and look out for further details.

PS …. don’t worry, we will show you how to do the Time Warp.

Thank you

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)