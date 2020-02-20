“Hope” solo exhibition by Sevim Erdal opens on 22nd February

Artist Sevim Erdal will open a special exhibition entitled “HOPE” in Girne, for the benefit of cancer patients.

The exhibition will be opened for art lovers by Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, at Girne Municipality Art Gallery on Saturday 22nd February at 15.30pm.

Some of the income from the sale of the works in the exhibition, which is named “Hope”, consisting of 40 pieces of paintings, sculpture, and ceramics, will be donated to Kemal Saraçoğlu Children with Leukemia and Cancer Foundation.

The exhibition can be visited by art lovers between 22nd February and 4th March 2020.