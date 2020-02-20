EMU win first prize in 2020 Gaming Istanbul International Game EXPO

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) added yet another feather to their cap by winning first prize in the 2020 Gaming Istanbul International Game, E-Sport and Digital Entertainment Expo. (GIST 2020).

According to the information provided by EMU the 2020 Gaming Istanbul International Game, E-Sport and Digital Entertainment Expo. (GIST 2020) is one of the biggest gaming fairs of the world. The fair started on 30th January 2020 in Istanbul.

Representing the Eastern Mediterranean University, Muhammed Bedri Karabulut, received first prize with his game “Cubia”. Karabulut is one of the teaching staff of Visual Arts and Communication Design Department, Animation and Game Design Program of the Visual Arts and Communication Design Department,

Opening its doors to gaming enthusiasts from 30th January 2020, GIST 2020 is the largest expo in Eurasia. During the expo, gaming companies presented their newest developed games to players, while simultaneously, game developers had the opportunity to present the games they had developed. EMU Faculty of Communications and Media Studies, Visual Arts and Communication Design Department, Animation and Game Design Program teaching staff Muhammed Bedri Karabulut was successful in receiving first prize for his game “Cubia”, among 36 entrants, within the “Indie” category.

With this success, EMU Faculty of Communications and Media Studies Teaching Staff, Muhammed Bedri Karabulut, has now gained the right to enter the “International Indie Prize” competition in London.

To see an interview with Muhammed Bedri Karabulut on the subject, watch the video below.