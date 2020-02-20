Geçitkale blow it in the BTM League Red Group!

By Richard Beale ……

Geçitkale chances of finishing second and securing a “playoff” place have been virtually extinguished when they were beaten by Mehmetçik who thoroughly deserved their win.

Result: MEHMETÇİK TÇBSK 2 GEÇİTKALE GSK 0

Saturday February 15 : BTM League Red Group : Mehmetçik Stadium

With the news of the early morning kickoff that Turkmenköy beat “playoff” seeking Vadili 3-1 filtering through then this was a gilt-edged opportunity for Geçitkale to take advantage of that result, but they “blew it” and it will now take a miracle for them to secure a playoff spot. With Incirli beating Dipkarpaz 1-0, they only require 2 points from their last 2 matches to go into the playoffs.

After scoring 10 goals three matches ago, Geçitkale have failed to score in their last two matches, more worryingly they have hardly created a chance in those matches.

Middle of the table Mehmetçik with nothing but pride to play for dominated most of the match and deserved the points.

If it wasn’t for the Geçitkale goalkeeper Gürcan Güngör making some excellent saves then the scoreline could have been 4 or 5 nil. His opposite number in the Mehmetçik goal Uygar was virtually unemployed during the match.

A partisan crowd of around 70 enjoyed this match played in spring sunshine but they had to wait until the second half for the match to liven up.

Mehmetçik v Geçitkale action (Geçitkale in blue)

The first half was uneventful with Mehmetçik having most of the possession, the nearest they came to scoring was on the stroke of half time when winger Ümit Yazıci crashed a shot against the Geçitkale crossbar. HALF TIME : 0-0

Mehmetçik took the lead in the 49th minute when their best player on view, midfielder MALIK SERCAN GÖK cracked in a shot from outside the area beating the diving Gürcan to his right. 1-0

With Geçitkale pushing men forward they were vulnerable to the breakaway and Gürcan made two brilliant saves from Umit and Murat Delibaş to keep his side in the game.

At last in the 75th minute Geçitkale created a chance when Onurhan had a shot deflected for a corner.

77 minutes Malik set up a gilt-edged chance for Meyti Ateş but he shot straight at Gürcan.

81 minutes Gürcan made another brilliant save after Meyti was put through coming out to smother his shot.

Mehmetçik finally made the game safe in the 82nd minute when Meyti forced Gürcan to make another good save from point blank range but the ball ran to MURAT DELIBAŞ who slotted home at the far post. 2-0

SUMMING UP; Looks like Geçitkale will have to spend another season in the BTM League in this match you can’t fault them for effort, but Mehmetçik wanted it more.

Mehmetçik ‘Man of the Match” MALIK SERCAN GÖK – capped a fine midfield display with a finely taken goal.

Geçitkale “Man of the Match” GÜRCAN GÜNGÖR – kept his side in the game with some fine saves.