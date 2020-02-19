Turkish Cypriot Wedding Culture studies presented in Famagusta by NEU

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

Weddings, their rituals and organisation differ from place to place, from country to country, and from culture to culture. So also is the wedding culture of Cyprus.

A study of Turkish Wedding culture was carried out by the Vocational School of Near East University. The results of this study were presented in the 2nd International Congress on Mediterranean Scientific Studies, organised by the Cyprus West University, held in Famagusta on 7th to 9th February 2020 .

Asst. Prof. Dr. Yeşim Üstün Aksoy, the Chairperson of the Department of Hair Care and Beauty Services of the Vocational School of Near East University, participated in the event and made a presentation on “Turkish Cypriot Wedding Culture and Marriage Preparation for the Bride.”

According to the information released to the press by the Near East University, during her presentation, Assistant Professor Aksoy addressed the stages of weddings in the Turkish Cypriot wedding culture. Underlining that marriage had a significant place in the lives of individuals due to its cultural, social and economic aspect, as well as its crucial role in establishing new relations, she stated that the wedding had an important place in the culture of Turkish Cypriots. She mentioned that a wedding brings the individuals together and provides opportunity not only to strengthen the social ties between them in a cosy and happy environment but also to revive their value judgments, beliefs and traditions by comprehending the cultural heritage.

Expressing that a wedding had stages based on certain rules and patterns, Asst. Prof. Dr. Aksoy stated that a wedding was planned so as to comprise pre-wedding, wedding ceremony and post wedding stages, all of which had a very rich content in terms of manners and traditions.

Indicating that marriage traditions comprised of three stages covering numerous ritualistic contents such as pre-arranged marriage process, asking the parents for handing their daughter for marriage, betrothal, engagement, dowry chest, furnishing the house, bridal bath, henna night, shaving the groom, bride’s veil, choosing the best man and chief bridesmaid, the wedding procession, marriage ceremony, wedding ceremony, placing the wedding crowns upon the bridal couple, pinning money to the couple’s clothing during the wedding ceremony, dancing with pitcher pot, surrounding the wedding couple, tossing the bride’s bouquet and garter, nuptial night, trotter food day, wedding blessing day, mutual family visits, maintaining intra-family relations, Asst. Prof. Aksoy stated that Cyprus culture should be included as a course in the curricula of schools.