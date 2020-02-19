Points shared in exciting “Derby” match at Esentepe

By Richard Beale…..

Görneç our friends and neighbours from “over the mountain” visited Esentepe on Sunday and were rewarded with an exciting “Derby” match.

Result : ESENTEPE KKSK 2 GÖRNEÇ KSK 2

Sunday February 16, 2020: K-Pet League 1: Erdal Barut Stadium.

This is what “local football” is all about, a game of blood and thunder, strong tackles, strong challenges, a little bit of skill thrown in and above all the match played in good sporting fashion.

Shame that there was a disappointing crowd of around 80-100 in a match played in spring sunshine, still the spectators that made the effort to come created their own noisy atmosphere and were rewarded with a good game.

Esentepe came out of the traps, like there was a rush for last orders at the bar! laying siege to the Görneç goal.

They were rewarded when they took the lead in the 3rd minute through their top goalscorer ERAY ERGİN. His fellow striker Ali Kafadar played a big part in setting up the goal by controlling a long ball and then flicking it on to Eray to run onto and beat the goalkeeper with a cross shot . 1-0.

Esentepe continued to dominate with the Görneç keeper Ferhat making a brilliant point blank range save from Ali in the 6th minute. Two minutes later the goalkeeper was in action again tipping over the bar an Eray shot.

Görneç eventually started to recover from Esentepe’s initial onslaught, and created a couple of chances for themselves.

19 minutes Esentepe young goalkeeper Görkem making his home debut, did well to block an Irfan effort, then the same player from a good position hooked the ball over the bar a couple of minutes later.

Esentepe suffered an early body blow when goalscorer Eray pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury in the 23rd minute, he was stretchered off and replaced by Vurkan. Shame because Eray was looking sharp and full of running.

Görneç stunned Esentepe with two goals in 4 minutes both scored by their Captain and prolific striker IRFAN BOŞNAK.

41 mins : Esentepe Hüseyin misplaced a pass which was fastened on by Mehmet Cavuş who swept the ball out to Irfan on the right, the striker made progress in the box and unleashed a fierce shot that went across Görkem and into the net at the left hand post. 1-1

45 mins : Görneç took the lead with a simple goal, a Hasan Yaşınses free kick to the far post was headed across goal by a Görneç player to Irfan who had the simple task to tap in at the near post. HALF TIME SCORE: 1-2

Esentepe (left) and Görneç goal celebrations

Esentepe suffered another blow during the interval when Şahın complained of being unwell and was unable to continue, he was replaced by the experienced Nersin Osman who had a very good second half for Esentepe.

The second half was all Esentepe, they again laid siege to the Görneç goal with the visitors rarely being able to come out of their own half. Despite their total control and dominance Esentepe were unable to break down the Görneç defence where the towering Ismet Paşa proved to be a stubborn defender.

Vurkan had Esentepe’s best two chances within a minute of each other, firstly in the 55th minute he steeled in on a Hüseyin free kick and headed just over the bar. Then a minute later Yakup crossed to the far post to Vurkan who shot wide from a good position.

Esentepe energy levels were amazing in rare breakaways from the visitors, there would be at least 3 Esentepe players converging on a Görneç player.

Esentepe got their just rewards with an equaliser in the 80th minute all down to a piece of “magic” from Kaan. With three defenders converging on him the “little maestro’ got to the by line on the right and put over a tantalising cross that keeper Ferhat and defender Ismet missed and ALI KAFADAR stole in behind them to head home. FULL TIME SCORE : 2-2

SUMMING UP : A cracking game of football, a good performance from Esentepe, though I feel they would be the more disappointed of the two teams after their opening and total second half dominance. Görneç will be very happy to travel back over the mountains with a point.

New Coach Ali Kiliç must be happy with the commitment shown and especially the energy levels. Many good performances by the players they all contributed, but I thought MAHMUT İZOĞLU had a very good match, showing something like his old form, overlapping and crossing the ball.

Video highlights courtesy of Graham Procter-Brown