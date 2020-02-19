EUL conducts “Hand to Hand with Pioneer Women” project

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The students of Dr. Fazil Küçük Faculty of the Education Department of EUL, recently carried out at project entitled “Hand to Hand with Pioneer Women”.

The project is part of the Community Service Practices course of Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Education Department of Guidance and Psychological Counselling of European University of Lefke (EUL).

Within the scope of the project, which was for a 3-week period, the students carried out a series of activities such as meeting activity, garden arrangement for Lefke Pioneer Women Association, entertainment and a farewell party. In the activity, which aimed to increase social responsibility, students had the opportunity to spend fun time by chatting with the elderly. The meaningful visit of EUL students and ensuring the members of the association had a nice time received the appreciation of the participants.

Within the framework of the event, EUL students came together with the seniors and members of the association at the Lefke Pioneer Women Association and had the opportunity to spend quality time together by chatting about activities in leisure time. At the end of the event, EUL students had the opportunity to have a fun time with the members of the association accompanied by a live music group.