“Letter K is Enough” staged in Girne  

Underlining that the Great Victory should be crowned with success in fields such as economy, culture, arts and education, the play entitled “Letter K is Enough” was staged at Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre.

Utku Erişik, who brought the play to the stage from the research of the historian Sinan Meydan, gave a magnificent performance for three hours. The play, prepared with the letter K in the signature of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, attracted great attention. Erişik received great applause from the audience.