Visit by Zorlu Töre to Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü

Zorlu Töre, Vice President of the Republican Assembly, visited the Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü.

In the speech made during his visit, Zorlu Töre stated that the new service building which has been constructed befits Girne, which is constantly growing, and wished Mayor Güngördü “good luck”. Töre stated that he believes that morale and motivation will increase with the new building.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that the old building was insufficient to give good service, and now all units are gathered together in the new building.

Expressing that it is thought the population is approaching one hundred thousand in Girne, where tourism and education investments are made, Güngördü pointed out that a census should be held. He explained that the municipality received contributions from the state and employed personnel according to the 33 thousand population as a result of the census conducted in the past, and noted that there are now occasional difficulties in providing services.

After the speeches, Zorlu Töre presented photos of Dr. Fazıl Küçük and Rauf Raif Denktaş to Mayor Güngördü, and Güngördü presented Tore with a picture of traditional Cyprus doors.