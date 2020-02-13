February Festivities organised by Girne Municipality

The semester festivities organised by the Municipality of Girne every February ended with a Rhythm Workshop at the Girne Art Gallery.

In the statement made by the Municipality; following the Children’s Party held in the Bandabuliya on Saturday 8th February, a fairy tale workshop was held in the Art gallery and table games were held in Bandabuliya on Tuesday and Wednesday 11th and 12th February.

The children, who created their own fairy tales with the contributions of State Theatre artist Suzan Polat, had hours of fun and education.

Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü expressing his belief that children who love nature, animals and people will become good people in the future, said that such activities will also contribute to their development. Güngördü stated that the Child Council was established in Girne recently and underlined the importance of finding an environment for children to express themselves in urban life.