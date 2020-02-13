“Maximum Art, Minimum Risk Art Camp 2020” exhibition was opened

The “Maximum Art, Minimum Risk Art Camp 2020” exhibition, which was organised for primary school students in cooperation with the Prime Ministry’s Anti-Drug Commission, Ministry of National Education and Culture, Girne Municipality and ARTTERAPI (Art Therapy and Personal Development Centre), opened at the Girne Art Gallery.

The opening was carried out by the Minister of National Education and Culture, Nazım Çavuşoğlu, Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü and the President of the Prime Ministry’s Anti-Drug Commission Hasan Karaokçu. In addition, Bahar Çıralı, Director of Art Therapy and Personal Development Centre, attended the event, and the families of the students were also present.

In her speech, ARTTERAPI Art Therapy and Personal Development Centre Director Bahar Çıralı stated that they were in the 3rd year of the project and that they organised this camp in Girne in 2020 following Nicosia and Famagusta.

Providing information about the activities throughout the camp, Çıralı stated that they spent their February vacations with artistic activities that would support children’s self-confidence. Stating that the students were very happy for their interest, Çıralı thanked the Prime Ministry’s Anti-Drug Commission, who believed and trusted this project.

Hasan Karaokçu, President of the Prime Ministry’s Anti-Drug Commission, stated that they set out with the slogan “We Love Our Children,” since the day they took office, and that they have been working to support children in every way. He added that the Maximum Art Minimum Risk Art Camp is one of them and they have carried out a very productive project under the leadership of Bahar Çıralı for 3 years. Karaokçu stated that they realise that they can create wonders with such projects, and thanked Nazım Çavuşoğlu, the families, the school administration and Girne Municipality, who gave them confident support.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his pleasure in holding this meaningful event in Girne.

Stating that the commission and Bahar Çıralı have created an important and beautiful project, Güngördü said, “It is very important for children to meet art and get to know the city.”

At the end of his speech, Güngördü thanked the children and their families who attended the camp by saying, “Children who grow up with love will love their homeland and respect their country.”

The Minister of National Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu started his speech by thanking the Prime Ministry’s Anti-Drug Commission and Bahar Çıralı, who organized this meaningful camp, as well as Nidai Güngördü, who brought this historical and beautiful structure to the country.

“It would be nice if you touch somewhere. Empowering the next generations with knowledge, equipment, emotion, thought and art, we will shape the future so well”. Emphasising that it is the turn of the next generation of children, Çavuşoğlu added that they are working hard in this direction.

Çavuşoğlu emphasised the sensitivity of the families to the camp and thanked the families and the children who developed their emotions and thoughts with culture and art. He added that as individuals they will bring benefits to the world on behalf of their country.

Çavuşoğlu thanked everyone who contributed to the organisation of this camp at the end of his speech and added that they will continue to support such activities.